Sonny Kiss set for upcoming House of Glory event

Sonny Kiss is set to make her House of Glory debut for the promotion’s show next weekend. The promotion announced on Wednesday that Kiss, whose AEW contract expired at the start of the month, will debut at HOG Fallout.

A match has not yet been announced for Kiss. The lineup for the show is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Homicide

* Tag Team Championships Match: The Mane Event vs. The VaudeVillians

* Women’s Championship Match: Ultra Violette vs. B3CCA

* 6 Way Championship Match: Nolo Kitano vs. Joey Silver

* El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Low-Ki