CM Punk update

– According to PWInsider Elite, IMPACT Wrestling is “super excited” regarding the possibility of working with CM Punk. The report notes that IMPACT is aware that this isn’t really a realistic long-term perspective, and it’s’ not noted if the two sides have had any contact.

It was revealed this week that Punk was potentially going to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble this year, and have a main event match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

PWInsider notes that CM Punk does not appear to have a non-compete clause.

– As previously noted, EC3 would like to see Punk in NWA….