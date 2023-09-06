News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* “Hangman” Adam Page speaks for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara begin their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles by facing Aussie Open

* AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF will speak for the first time since All Out run-in with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals: Trent Beretta vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against AR Fox

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Emi Sakura in an Open Challenge