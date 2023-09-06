Booker T on CM Punk returning to WWE: “I don’t see that happening”

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed whether CM Punk could make his way back to Vince McMahon’s company. Booker T made it clear that he highly doubts CM Punk will ever return to WWE after burning bridges with the promotion.



Is CM Punk coming back? No, I don’t think so at all. I don’t see that happening. Go back and look at some of CM Punk’s quotes about WWE over the last seven-eight years. Nothing, man, nothing nothing positive. And my think was I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. And to think that that might be the company you’re gonna stay at forever, that’s kinda like wishful thinking so, you gotta be smart. And I just don’t think when CM Punk left WWE, I don’t think he was smart about it more than anything. Because I always feel like it’s rolled back. But I think CM Punk may have blown that bridge up.