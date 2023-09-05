Raw Superstar headed to Smackdown

As we’ve noted, Jey Uso came to RAW from SmackDown at WWE Payback, and the storyline has to do with Cody Rhodes using all the political stroke he had to get Jey signed to RAW after Jey “quit” SmackDown and WWE altogether three weeks ago due to family issues with The Bloodline.

In an update, Adam Pearce noted on last night’s RAW that SmackDown will receive “trade compensation” for Uso’s roster move. Pearce said some people in the locker room may be upset about this compensation, but he did not elaborate on who or what the rest of the trade will consist of.