LIVE NXT Coverage

NXT Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Kiana James

They inform us that we are wasting no time this evening and then we see NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James in the ring and ready to kick off this week’s show. Tiffany had a confetti / glitter dust effect when she was introduced and is wearing much more Barbie-inspired ring gear.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest. We see James doing well early on but when she complains to the referee, Tiffany takes advantage and attacks her from behind. This shifts the offensive momentum in her favor.

James takes over again and stretches the arms of the champ behind her back. Tiffany shows impressive power by reversing the situation. The two end up in a pin fall / reversal sequence that gets the crowd to come alive a bit. When James takes back over, we see Tiffany crawling towards James’ Gucci bag.

Kiana pulls Tiffany away before she can get it and connects with her 401k finisher for a close near fall. Stratton recovers and gets in a cheap shot, which leads to her Prettiest Moonsault Ever finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Tiffany retains her NXT Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch Calls Out Tiffany Stratton

After the match, we hear someone saying Tiffany’s name. We then see Becky Lynch appear on the big screen and she talks about her recent interactions with Tiffany Stratton. She then announces that Tiffany will be defending her NXT Women’s title against “The Man” next Tuesday night in the NXT on USA main event.

Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee Have Intense Moment

We shoot to the parking lot where we see NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes arriving to the building for tonight’s show. He runs into Wes Lee, and neither man says anything. They walk past each other, while Lee gives Hayes a strong stare.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

Back inside the CWC, we hear the familiar sounds of Ilja Dragunov’s theme song and out comes the fan-favorite for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile excited. They talk about how they’re on a mission to capture the NXT World Tag-Team Championships now that they are back. The Family walks up with the tag titles and Tony D’Angelo and Stacks joke about how they’re already calling shots. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe come in and also claim they are next in line for the titles.

Now we head back inside the CWC where Oro Mensah makes his way out to the ring. He settles inside, his music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Booker T jokes with Vic Joseph about The Meta-Four group surrounding the ring to support Oro Mensah. Vic Joseph mentions more NXT Global Heritage Invitational action later tonight is still to come. Dragunov dominates the offense early on as the crowd rallies behind him.

Mensah catches Dragunov with a big super kick in the ropes that knocks him silly. The Meta-Four gloat over him as Mensah goes to work on him and the crowd boos. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some back-and-forth action and then Dragunov connects with his finisher for the win. Good match.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Who Gets The NXT World Champion At NXT No Mercy?

When the match wraps up, we see Dragunov celebrating the win when Wes Lee heads down to the ring. He very matter-of-factly tells him that he’s got to wait because he’s getting the next shot at NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. He says he came too close last time.

Dragunov responds and says it is Lee who is gonna have to wait. As they continue to argue, the theme for the NXT World Champion hits and out comes Carmelo Hayes. Hayes jokes about two wrestlers he beat arguing about who gets him next. He mentions having a talk with Shawn Michaels last week. The fans start chanting “Triple-threat! Triple-threat!”

Hayes tells them both that there aren’t any astericks next to his wins over them. He says they each took a risk and he took advantage. He says per HBK that next week it’ll be Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov in a title eliminator to determine Hayes’ next challenger for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Nathan Frazer vs. Duke Hudson

We shoot backstage for a quick interview with Nathan Frazer. He talks about going viral and says he’s never going to slow down. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is a group B bout in the ongoing NXT Global Heritage Invitational.

As the host of “Hard Hitting Truths” settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Thea Hail and Jacy Jane hanging out when Gigi Dolin tells Jane she is taking advantage of someone again.

Blair Davenport also stirs the pot. Hail then stands up to Dolin and says she doesn’t need someone telling her what to do. Jane then stands up for Hail and tells Gigi not to talk to her like that. Hail and Jane walk off together.

Now we return inside the CWC where Duke Hudson makes his way out accompanied by Andre Chase. We see highlights from NXT LVL Up of Hudson vs. Akira Tozawa in a Global Heritage Invitational group b bout.

Back live, Vic Joseph runs down the rules for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. The bell sounds and we’re now officially off-and-running with this one. We see The Meta-Four and Noam Dar watching on in a luxury box in the building as Dudson and Frazer duke it out in the early goings of this one.

Frazer knocks Hudson out to the floor and then leaps off the top-rope for a huge splash. Back in the ring, Hudson takes over and Donkey Kong’s Frazier into the mat. Hudson turns up the violence level a bit and starts really punishing Frazer. He goes for a Razor’s Edge but Frazer counters with a hurricanrana that sends the Chase U MVP into the corner. He hits a faded splash to follow-up and scores the pin fall victory.



Winner: Nathan Frazer

Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate

We check back in with The Creed Brothers, who are confronted by Lucien Price and Bronco Nima and the team of Tank Ledger and Hank Walker. They all argue some more about who should be next in line for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships held by The Family.

We then head to another commercial break as Vic Joseph plugs Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato coming up next. When we return from the break, we see the massive Dabba-Kato already in the ring wrapping up his entrance, in progress.

His music dies down and now we hear the familiar sounds of Tyler Bate’s theme music. Out comes the much smaller fan-favorite looking determined. The two men are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Bate charges at Kato as soon as he enters the ring. Kato shucks him off and then hoists him up, but Bate gets on Kato’s back with a choke. The fans chant “Big Strong Boy!” as Bate tries muscling Kato up on his shoulders. He obviously fails in doing so and Kato starts to take over from there.

“The Big Strong Boy” lives up to his moniker by successfully hoisting Kato up on his shoulders for a fireman’s carry. He does a big airplane spin as the fans chant his name. He sends him into the mat, climbs to the top-rope and connects with his finisher for the win.



Winner: Tyler Bate

NXT North American Title Eliminator

Mustafa Ali vs. Dragon Lee

We shoot backstage where we see Dominik Mysterio in his special black and purple striped referee shirt. He runs into NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes and tries relating to him about being a champion.

They talk about NXT No Mercy and then Dom walks to the ring joking how he’s about to pick his opponent for his title defense at the next NXT special. We see Roxanne Perez talking backstage about hating Dom as he walks to the ring.

Kiana James comes in throwing a temper tantrum after coming up short against Tiffany Stratton earlier tonight. She and Perez end up in a pull-apart. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Baron Corbin backstage and he is asked about tonight’s Bron Breakker and Von Wagner No DQ main event. After that, we see footage from earlier tonight reminding fans about Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton for next week’s show.

Back inside the CWC, we see Mustafa Ali make his way out and head to the ring for this scheduled NXT North American Championship eliminator, as the winner of this bout faces Dom-Dom for the title at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Now the theme for Dragon Lee hits and the masked fan-favorite emerges and makes his way to the squared circle for this high stakes contest. Dom-Dom is in his black and purple, Judgment Day-colored referee shirt. He calls for the bell and this one is now officially off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Dom start to play a factor as he isn’t up on his referee rules quite yet despite reading the rule book backstage earlier in the show. Dragon Lee knocks Ali to the floor and hits a wild dive. Ali ends up decking Dragon Lee on the floor before connecting with a Tornado DDT back in the ring for a close near fall.