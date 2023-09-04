Tag match and more set for this week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced at All Out that Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara will team up against Aussie Open on Wednesday’s show. In addition, Hangman Page will speak after he won the Over Budget Battle Royal on the All Out: Zero Hour pre-show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Aussie Open

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off

* Hangman Page speaks