Real name: Konosuke Takeshita

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 301 lbs.

Date of birth: May 29, 1995

Hometown: Osaka, Japan

Pro debut: August 18, 2012 (official) or August 4, 2012 (exhibition)

Trained by: DDT Pro Wrestling

Finishing move: Javelin Kick

Biography

– Prior to his wrestling career taking off, Takeshita held ambitions to become an Olympic decathlete

– Takeshita pinned Hiroshi Fukuda at DDT’s 2012 Beer Garden Fight to win the Iron Man Heavy Metal Title

– Takeshita officially debuted at DDT’s 15th Anniversary Show, losing to El Generico

– In November 2013, Takeshita began tagging with Tetsuya Endo

– On July 13, 2014, Happy Motel (Takeshita, Endo & Antonio Honda) defeated Shuten Doji (Masa Takanashi, Yukio Sakaguchi & KUDO) to win the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles, but would lose them back a week later

– On September 28, Happy Motel (Takeshita & Endo) defeated Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On October 12, Happy Motel defeated Shuten Doji (Masa Takanashi & KUDO) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On November 2, Happy Motel defeated Team Dream Futures (Shigehiro Irie & Keisuke Ishii) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On November 30, Happy Motel defeated Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On December 23, Happy Motel defeated Shuten Doji (Yukio Sakaguchi & KUDO) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On October 18, 2015, Happy Motel (Takeshita & Hiroshi Fukuda) defeated Sanshiro Takagi & Chikara to avoid winning the DDT King Of Dark Title

– On December 23, Happy Motel (Takeshita & Tetsuya Endo) defeated Shigehiro Irie & Yuji Okabayashi in the final of a tournament to win the vacant KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On December 31, Takeshita & Daisuke Sekimoto won the BJW/DDT/K-DOJO Shuffle Tag Tournament, defeating Yuko Miyamoto & HARASHIMA

– On January 16, 2016, Happy Motel (Takeshita & Tetsuya Endo) defeated Ryota Nakatsu & Isami Kodaka to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On May 29, Takeshita defeated Daisuke Sasaki to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 3, Takeshita defeated Yuko Miyamoto to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 17, Takeshita defeated Tetsuya Endo to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On August 8, Takeshita defeated Toru Owashi to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– Takeshita won the 2016 DDT Grand Sumo Tournament, defeating HARASHIMA in the final

– On December 4, Takeshita & Mike Bailey defeated DAMNATION (Daisuke Sasaki & Tetsuya Endo) to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On December 11, Takeshita & Bailey defeated Keisuke Ishii & Danshuko Dino to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On March 20, 2017, Takeshita defeated HARASHIMA to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On April 8, Takeshita defeated Akito to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On April 29, Takeshita fought Tetsuya Endo to a time-limit draw to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On May 28, Takeshita defeated Yasu Urano to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 2, Takeshita defeated Mike Bailey to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 23, Takeshita defeated Naomi Yoshimura & Keisuke Ishii to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On August 20, Takeshita defeated Tetsuya Endo to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On October 22, Takeshita defeated Danshoku Dino to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On November 2, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Akito & Diego) defeated DAMNATION (Shuji Ishikawa, Daisuke Sasaki & Mad Paulie) to win the vacant KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On November 19, ALL OUT defeated Smile Squash (Soma Takao, Yasu Urano & HARASHIMA) to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On November 28, Takeshita & Yuki Ueno defeated Hitoshi Kumano & Katsuhiko Nakajima to win the Differ Cup

– On December 24, Takeshita defeated Colt Cabana to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On December 31, Takeshita teamed with Hideki Suzuki to win the DDT/BJW Shuffle Tag Team Tournament, defeating Kazusada Higuchi & Daisuke Sekimoto in the final

– On March 25, 2018, Takeshita defeated Shuji Ishikawa to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On June 24, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Shunma Katsumata & Akito) defeated Yuki Ueno, Kota Umeda & Koju Takeda to win the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On July 10, Takeshita won a Battle Royal to win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title, but immediately lost it to Akari Suda

– On July 24, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Shunma Katsumata & Akito) defeated DASH Chisako, Meiko Satomura & Cassandra Miyagi to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On November 25, Takeshita defeated Tetsuya Koda to win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title, before defending it against Maki Ito

– Takeshita won the 2018 D-Ou Grand Prix, defeating Go Shiozaki in the final

– On December 31, Takeshita & Yuko Miyamoto won the DDT/BJW Shuffle Tag Tournament, defeating Yukio Sakaguchi & Yuji Okabayashi in the final

– On January 3, 2019, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Yuki Ino & Akito) defeated STRONGHEARTS (Duan Yingnan, CIMA & T-Hawk) to win the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On February 2, ALL OUT defeated DAMNATION (Tetsuya Endo, Daisuke Sasaki & Mad Paulie) to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On February 17, Takeshita defeated Daisuke Sasaki to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On March 2, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Yuki Ino & Akito) defeated DISASTER BOX (Naomi Yoshimura, Yuki Ueno & HARASHIMA) to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– Takeshita travelled outside of Japan for the first time in March 2019, working against Chris Ridgeway in Nottingham, England

– On March 31, Takeshita defeated Jiro Kuroshio to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– Takeshita won the 2019 King of DDT Tournament, defeating Soma Takao in the final

– On June 24, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Yuki Ino & Shunma Katsumata) defeated DASH Chisako, Chihiro Hashimoto & Meiko Satomura to win the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On July 15, Takeshita defeated Tetsuya Endo to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 21, Takeshita defeated Chris Brookes to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 29, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Yuki Ino & Shunma Katsumata) defeated Ikuto Hidaka, Isami Kodaka & Fuminori Abe to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On September 1, Takeshita defeated Shinya Aoki to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On October 6, ALL OUT (Takeshita, Yuki Ino & Shunma Katsumata) defeated DISASTER BOX (Naomi Yoshimura, Yuki Ueno & HARASHIMA) to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On January 13, 2020, ALL OUT defeated Kazuki Hirata, Kuishinbo Kamen & Antonio Honda to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– Takeshita made his first appearance for AEW at a dark taping in April 2021

– Takeshita teamed with Shunma Katsumata to win the 2021 DDT Ultimate Tag League, defeating Jun Akiyama & Makoto Oishi in the final

– On June 26, The 37KAMIINA (Takeshita & Katsumata) defeated Smile Pissari (Yuji Okabayashi & HARASHIMA) to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– Takeshita won the 2021 King of DDT Tournament, defeating Yuji Hino in the final

– On August 15, The 37KAMIINA (Takeshita & Shunma Katsumata) defeated Junretsu (Jun Akiyama & Yusuke Okada) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On August 21, Takeshita defeated Jun Akiyama to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On September 4, The 37KAMINA (Takeshita, Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno & MAO) defeated DAMNATION (Tetsuya Endo, Daisuke Sasaki, Soma Takao & Yuji Hino) to win the Dramatic Survivor Tag Team Tournament

– On September 12, The 37KAMIINA (Takeshita & Katsumata) defeated Danshoku Dino & Yuki Ino to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On September 26, Takeshita defeated Chris Brookes to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– Takeshita won the 2021 D-Ou Grand Prix, defeating Yuki Ueno in the final

– On December 26, Takeshita defeated Yuji Okabayashi to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– In April 2022, Takeshita moved to the US for a six-month tour with AEW

– In November 2022, Takeshita officially signed with AEW, though would remain on the books with DDT as well

– On the debut episode of ROH on HonorClub, Takeshita defeated Josh Woods

– On the Supercard of Honor 2023 pre-show, Takeshita defeated Willie Mack

– At Double Or Nothing 2023, Takeshita, to this point a blue chip babyface, turned heel by attacking Kenny Omega and aligning with Don Callis

– At All In 2023, Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson defeated The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hangman Page)