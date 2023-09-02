New WWE Tag Team Champions at Payback

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest are your new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Balor and Priest defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The match included interference from JD McDonagh, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

This is the first tag title reign for Balor and Priest together. Owens and Zayn began their first reign as undisputed champions by defeating The Usos during Night One of WrestleMania 39 on April 1. They held the straps for 153 recognized days.