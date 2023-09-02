LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE PAYBACK

– The 2023 WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show opens live on Peacock from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jackie Redmond welcomes us as we see fans finding their seats in the background. Redmond is joined on the panel by Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over tonight’s card now. We get a discussion on tonight’s Steel City Street Fight. Booker and Rosenberg predict Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will retain, but Barrett goes with The Judgment Day.

Back from a break and we see what happened on SmackDown with LA Knight and The Miz. The whole all panel goes with LA to win tonight. Back from a break and we get a promo for The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller joins the panel now. He teases a big scoop for tonight’s segment with Cody Rhodes and says news will be breaking. Waller also says his boy Austin Theory will win the WWE United States Title back. Waller rips Pittsburgh and predicts The Miz will beat LA Knight. He rips LA some and does a Nah vs. Yeah chant-off with fans in the background, then calls them stupid. Barrett tries to warn Waller how dangerous Cody Rhodes is, but Waller dismisses this and says they are going viral tonight and that’s all that matters.

Back from a break and we get a video and discussion for tonight’s Steel Cage match. Barrett and Booker go with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to win, while Rosenberg goes with Becky Lynch. Braxton sends us to a Connor’s Cure video for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s match for the WWE Women’s World Title. Barrett and Rosenberg go with Rhea Ripley to retain, but Booker disagrees. They discuss tonight’s WWE United States Title match now. Rosenberg is the only one who thinks Austin Theory won’t win. Back from a break and we get a video and discussion on the main event now. Booker and Wade go with Shinsuke Nakamura capturing gold, but Rosenberg disagrees. We see the Steel Cage lowering around the ring as fans cheer and Kayla wraps the Payback Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event opens up with a video package for tonight’s matches. We’re now live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out arena. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We get a video package for tonight’s opener as the Steel Cage is put in place.

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish StratusWinner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch stands tall as the music hits. Stark and Trish are still laid out. Lynch walks out of the cage and stops to sign an autograph or two for young fans at ringside. We go to replays as Lynch hits the stage. Lynch raises her hand in victory now, then heads to the back. We go back to the ring and fans boo as the heels recover. There’s some tension between Stratus and Stark. Trish slaps her, then orders her out of the cage. Stark shuts the cage door instead and they have words. Stark drops Trish with the Z360 for a pop. Stark tosses her “Thank You Trish” t-shirt onto Stratus, then exits the ring as her music starts up.

– Back from a break and out comes tonight’s Payback host to a big pop – veteran WWE Superstar John Cena. Cena rushes to the ring as fans cheer him on.

Cena welcomes us to Payback and talks about how he’s done a lot of firsts but never been a host. Cena said he would never have missed this. He found out his job as host is to make this show as special as he can, and what better way than to be the special guest referee for a match he’s had his eye on – The Miz vs. LA Knight. The music interrupts and out comes Miz.

Miz expected LA to pander to fans but not Cena. Miz says they call Cena the Greatest of All Time but as a host, he sucks. Cena asks if Miz has any advice. Miz says yeah… don’t put yourself in my match. Miz goes on and Cena says Miz still has it. Cena doesn’t like Miz but he does respect him. Cena pleads with Miz to give him some advice. Miz brags about hosting gigs he’s had and brings up WrestleMania, how he hosted and wrestled. So… be more involved? Yes. Miz knocks Cena’s attire and says he looks like a Teletubby while Miz wore a $40,000 suit when he hosted. So… play the part? They go on and Cena turns Miz’s words around on him for this special referee gig. Miz says Cena doesn’t have a referee shirt, but now he does. They end up having a Yeah vs. No chant-off before the music hits and out comes LA to a big pop.

LA Knight vs. The Miz

LA Knight hits the ring and poses as fans go wild for him and The Miz look on. Special guest referee John Cena has his stripes on. Miz stalls some and a “tiny balls!” chant breaks out.

The bell rings and LA charges but Miz goes to the floor as the mind games continue. LA holds the rope open for Miz to come back in but he’s ranting at ringside. Miz walks out on the match but this was just to sucker LA to the ramp. They go at it and fight back into the ring.

LA unloads but Miz fights back. LA drop Miz with a forearm, then powerslams him. LA takes Miz to the top but Miz fights back and slams him face-first to the mat. Miz flies and knocks LA back down. Miz stomps away and poses to boos. Miz goes on but LA nails a big powerslam. LA blocks a Skull Crushing Finale but Miz blocks the BFT.

Miz is sent to the floor and then dropkicked back. LA sends Miz into the steel ring steps, then slams Miz’s face into the announce table as fans chant “Yeah!” each time. LA wastes a bit of time with the crowd, then Miz sends him face-first into the announce table. Miz mocks LA and works him over at ringside. Miz breaks Cena’s count and goes back out but LA launches him over the table into the barrier. LA launches himself over the barrier with a flying clothesline.

LA brings it back in but Miz unloads with kicks in the corner. Miz with a boot to the throat but Cena backs him off when he goes past the 5 count. Miz and Cena argues, which allows Miz to clothesline LA. LA ends up stomping away on Miz in the corner but Cena also has to back him off. LA gets in Cena’s face now and they have words, allowing Miz to drop LA from behind.

More back and forth now. Miz drops LA with big knees to the face out of the corner but LA stays in it. They fight at the apron now and Miz slams LA face-first into the edge. Miz mocks LA some more, then brings him back in for It Kicks. LA manages to spike Miz into the mat from out of nowhere. They’re both down but LA mounts big offense as he gets back up. LA with a big bulldog and a sliding kick for a close 2 count.

Miz ends up going for a Skull Crushing Finale but he can’t hit it. Miz unloads on LA and nails a DDT. Miz holds that DDT and goes right into another but LA still kicks out. Miz poses to boos and stalks LA but LA rolls him up for 2. Miz goes on and misses the corner clothesline. LA with a spinning neckbreaker out of the corner for a close 2 count.

LA is frustrated now. Miz rocks him with a jawbreaker. They tangle and Miz rolls LA but Cena catches him with his foot on the ropes. Cena kicks the leg off. Miz jumps up in Cena’s face and they have words. LA comes from behind with a BFT but Miz blocks it. LA blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and puts on the brakes before he’s sent into Cena. Miz comes right back with a Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count.

Miz keeps control and mocks Cena as he goes to use the Five Knuckle Shuffle on LA. LA jumps up and cuts Miz off with a big powerslam for a pop. LA goes on and hits his signature elbow drop as fans spell his name. LA then hits the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA stands tall to a big pop as the music hits and we go to replays. LA and Cena are on the stage now. Cena takes off his referee shirt and LA has a few words for him. They face off now. Cena offers his hand for a shake but LA just looks at him. Cena says they don’t have to be friends, this is a sign of respect. LA says you almost made me lose this match, was that respect? LA finally shakes Cena’s hand. Cena aggressively raises LA’s arm in victory as fans cheer. Cena heads to the back as LA poses to more cheers.

– We see some of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in the crowd.

WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Back from the break and out comes Austin Theory. The LWO is out next – 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio with Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal logos are on the big screen and ringside barriers.

The bell rings and they go at it. Theory unloads but Rey mounts him in the corner with punches as fans count along. Theory looks to turn it around out of the corner. They tangle some and Theory levels Rey with a lariat. Fans boo as Theory takes his time with Rey now. Theory with a suplex for 2. Theory goes on and hits a second suplex, then smiles and poses to boos.

Rey blocks a third suplex but Theory drops him and rag-dolls him around to the mat for another 2 count. Theory grounds Rey now. Rey looks to fight back but Theory chokes him on the middle ropes. Fans boo as Theory shows off some more. Theory launches Rey into the turnbuckles chest-first.

Theory crawls to Rey while trash talking but Rey hangs in there. Theory climbs up on Rey’s back up top, and wails away. Theory has words with the referee. Theory goes back up and tries to remove Rey’s mask but Rey sends him to the mat, then hits a big moonsault. They go at it and Rey sends Theory to the floor, then hits the baseball slide into a tornado DDT on the floor.

Fans pop for Rey. Rey rolls Theory back in, then hits a seated senton off the top. Theory kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Rey now. Rey with more signature offense. Rey goes for 619 but Theory blocks it.

Theory catches Rey on his shoulders off a springboard, then hits a big spinning Torture Rack into a sitout powerbomb. Rey still kicks out. Theory is ready to finish this now. Rey slides out of ATL Down and keeps fighting. Theory ends up rolling in with the big dropkick. Rey comes right back with a dropkick to the knees and both are down now.

More back and forth as they get back up now. Rey unloads and hits 619 for a pop. Rey launches himself in from the apron with the splash but Theory gets his knees up. Theory keeps control and goes for ATL Down but Rey slides out and ends up countering to roll Theory up for the pin to retain.