Bully Ray comments on AEW booking back to back PPVs

Speaking recently on Busted Open, Bully Ray shared his thoughts regarding AEW’s choice to book two major PPVs on back-to-back weekends (per Wrestling Inc). According to Ray, the promotion likely didn’t have enough time to market the second event sufficiently and might be risking overloading their fanbase without taking the time to build interest in the interim. You can find a few highlights from Ray and listen to the full podcast below.

On the evidence pointing to audience burnout: How much can you possibly handle in such a short span? Obviously, there wasn’t enough people [at Dynamite] that wanted to go see that show live… The two callers that were in attendance at Dynamite, who called into After Dark, both said the same thing: There was nobody there, and the people that were there were underwhelming. This is Chicago we’re talking about. Nine out of 10 pro wrestlers would tell you, if they could wrestle in any city, it’d be Chicago.”

On the difficulty of keeping the audience draw high for All Out: “There’s no, ‘I have to be planted in front of my TV set.’ Now, Samoa Joe and Shane Taylor? Do I want to see that match? Yes. Is it absolutely ‘I must be in front of my TV?’ Nope.”