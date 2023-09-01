WWE launches Payback Store at the PPG Paints Arena

WWE will have a merchandise store located inside the PPG Paints Arena this weekend for Payback, with WWE merch taking over the PensGear store.

WWE fans will have their chance to shop exclusive WWE Payback merchandise, including championship titles, WWE Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!

The WWE Payback Store will also feature free meet & greets with two WWE Superstars. Raquel Rodriguez will be meeting fans today starting at 4:30PM while Austin Theory will then meet fans on Saturday starting at 12:30PM. Wristband are needed for meet and greet entry and can be picked up at WWE Payback Store once the store opens today. Only wristbands for that days meet & greet will be available.

The WWE Payback Store is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public. The store opens today from 11AM to 6PM and on Saturday from 11AM to 5PM.