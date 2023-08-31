WWE received millions in Welsh subsidies for Clash at the Castle event

Aug 31, 2023 - by staff

– WWE received nearly $3 Million in Welsh government subsidies for their Clash at the Castle event.

Wrestlenomics say it was a 10:1 return on investment from WWE channeling $28 million into the Welsh economy. Wales paid WWE £2.18 million to bring Clash at the Castle to the country.

