Spoilers: AEW Rampage Tapings from 8/30
AEW taped the following Rampage spoilers on Wednesday in Chicago to air on Friday-
-Alex Reynolds & John Silver won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a match at AEW All Out against Adam Cole & MJF for the ROH World Tag Team championship
-Aussie Open fights with Chris Jericho at the commentary desk. Sammy Guevara makes the save
-Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Gringo Loco & Kip Sabian
-Hangman Page defeated the debuting Bryan Keith
-Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie