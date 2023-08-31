Spoilers: AEW Rampage Tapings from 8/30

AEW taped the following Rampage spoilers on Wednesday in Chicago to air on Friday-

-Alex Reynolds & John Silver won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a match at AEW All Out against Adam Cole & MJF for the ROH World Tag Team championship

-Aussie Open fights with Chris Jericho at the commentary desk. Sammy Guevara makes the save

-Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Gringo Loco & Kip Sabian

-Hangman Page defeated the debuting Bryan Keith

-Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie