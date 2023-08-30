The Honky Tonk Man on Gunther possibly breaking his record

During a virtual signing for Highspots (via Fightful), The Honky Tonk Man weighed in on Gunther getting close to breaking his record for longest Intercontinental title reign. GUNTHER is currently at 443 days.

Honky also noted that WWE is shorting him a day, as he was champion for 454 days but WWE only recognizes 453.

He said: “It’s been interesting. I haven’t really kept up with it, I didn’t know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don’t know where someone is posting this 453 days. They’re shorting me one day and that’s not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me.“