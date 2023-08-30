Rumors on AOP returning to WWE

There has been talk of WWE bringing back AOP (Akam & Rezar) with Paul Ellering. The talk is that they may make some appearances for NXT beginning in September.

The internal discussion on AOP has been going on for a few weeks, but at Tuesday’s NXT tapings it really picked up and now it looks like AOP will be brought back with Ellering as their manager. It has also been reported by Fightful that AOP is very loyal to Ellering and that he has handled their contract talks.

The Authors of Pain originally worked NXT and held the Tag Team Championship there. They were called up to RAW in April 2018 and that is when they parted ways with Ellering in the storylines. AOP has not wrestled since an 8-man match on the 3/9/2020 RAW, in which Rezar suffered a torn biceps. They were released on 9/4/2020.