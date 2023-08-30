Live AEW Dynamite coverage

We start things off with a lengthy video package recapping Sunday’s ALL IN show. We then shoot inside the NOW Arena where fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Jon Moxley vs. Komander

Justin Roberts then introduces Jon Moxley. The Blackpool Combat Club leader makes his way through the crowd to the ring. He settles inside and his music dies down.

Komander’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Alex Abrahantes for tonight’s opening contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

Mox comes out of the corner and blasts the masked fan-favorite with a big boot to the face. The fans chant “F*ck ’em up, Moxley, f*ck ’em up!” as he goes to work on him. Mox stops and bows to acknowledge the crowd.

As the action continues, Komander fights back, knocking Mox out to the floor and hitting a huge diving splash onto the BCC member. Back in the ring, Mox takes back over. Komander goes for a tornado turning splash off the top-rope, but Mox moves and then continues his assault.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Mox in the offensive driver’s seat.