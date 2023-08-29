Updated lineup for WWE Payback after go-home Raw

WWE has announced the following addition to the Payback lineup – Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest & Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight. Here is the updated lineup for WWE Payback, scheduled for this Saturday 9/2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

–WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs. Austin Theory

–WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

–Steel Cage Match: Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

–Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor

-LA Knight vs. The Miz

-The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes