Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Results

Impact Wrestling taped content for the next two weeks of TV on Monday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Fightful:

AUGUST 31ST

* Battle Royal For Knockouts Title match at Victory Road: Alisha Edwards def. Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, Gisele Shaw, Jessicka, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Savannah Evans, Vanna Black, and Courtney Rush

* Crazzy Steve and Mike Bailey fought to a no context when Steve tried to stab out Bailey’s eyes with a fork. Black Taurus stopped Steve, who chased after Taurus.

* Eric Young def. Kon

* Chris Sabin def. Zachary Wentz

* Tommy Dreamer agreed to put his career on the line for a Digital Media Championship match against Kenny King at Impact 1000.

* Kazarian, Jake Something, & SANADA def. Eddie Edwards, Moose, & Brian Myers

SEPTEMBER 7TH

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Dani Luna

* Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura def. Champagne Singh & Shera

* Rich Swann & Sami Callihan def. Subculture

* Lio Rush def. Kevin Knight. Rush attacked Knight after the match until KUSHIDA made the save.

* Alisha and Trinity signed their contract for Victory Road. Eddie Edwards and Alisha put Trinity through the table and Kazarian made the save.

* Steve Maclin & Bully Ray def. PCO & Josh Alexander

* Dark Match: Channing Decker & Tommy Dreamer def. Dirty Dango & Alpha Bravo