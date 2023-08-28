Report: “Massive upgrades” coming to production this fall

Impact Wrestling fans, there is some great news before tonight’s television tapings. PWInsider reports that Impact had a “all hands on deck” meeting to tell everyone that Impact would be making “massive upgrades” to its production facility starting this fall. These upgrades have been described as “state of the art production technology and advancements”.

PWInsider adds that Impact will also be renovating their place in Skyway Studios in Nashville. The upgrade is said to take a month to set up, plus a few weeks to get the crew use to the new equipment. PWInsider also reveals that IWPF, Impact x AAA and Final Resolution will all be apart of the tapings schedule this year.