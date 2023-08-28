Producers Revealed for AEW All In Matches

According to PWInsider, the following AEW producers were allocated to oversee specific matches at today’s AEW All In London event as follows:

Pat Buck was responsible for the ROH Tag Team Championship Match featuring Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole.

The Hook vs. Jungle Boy match was overseen by Sonjay Dutt.

Christopher Daniels took charge of The Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita.

Jerry Lynn was tasked with the CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe bout.

Young Bucks vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles was also assigned to Christopher Daniels.

The Stadium Stampede match was under the direction of Dean Malenko.

Sarah Stock was in charge of the AEW Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match.

The Coffin Match was managed by Chris Hero and Sonjay Dutt.

Jerry Lynn was also responsible for the Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay match.

QT Marshall oversaw the AEW Trios Championships Match between The Acclaimed and House of Black.

Lastly, the AEW World Title match between MJF and Adam Cole was handled by Pat Buck.