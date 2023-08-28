NFL teams up with WWE to create NFL-inspired legacy titles for all 32 teams

The National Football League and WWE today announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams.

The line of officially licensed NFL products launches today on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. This marks the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.

One of the 32 teams of the NFL is the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is owned by the Khan family, who also happen to own All Elite Wrestling!