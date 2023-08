The Payback go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The red brand go-home build for WWE Payback

* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa