Jordynne Grace Impact return update

As reported earlier, Impact announced on Sunday’s Emergence show that Jordynne Grace will return at Victory Road on Friday 9/8 in White Plains, NY. Fightful now reports that that Grace has signed a new 2 year contract with Impact. The new deal includes a significant pay raise and time off to participate in bodybuilding competitions.

Grace has not wrestled since losing the Knockouts Championship Last Chance match to Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege on 5/26. It was reported that her contract expired in the spring, and that she finished with Impact for the time being at the next tapings. Grace stated in an interview that she would “be back somewhere at some point” because she was planning to take some time away from wrestling to work on outside projects.