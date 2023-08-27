Ethan Page forced to miss AEW All In

During a recent chat with Muscle Man Malcolm, “All Ego” Ethan Page divulged that his ongoing green card application process will prevent him from participating in the historic AEW All IN 2023 event at Wembley Stadium in London this Sunday.

“Being in the U.S. while I’m in the middle of my green card application is mandatory, and it’s a monumental step for me and my family,” Page elaborated. “The process got delayed because of our Canadian tours, and as soon as we returned, we had to get the paperwork rolling.”

Page added, “Unfortunately, this means I can’t be a part of All In this year. However, I’ll definitely be tuning in, and I encourage everyone else to do the same.”