EC3 is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Per the match stipulation, Tyrus must now retire.

The reign of terror is over!

EC3 is the new NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.

Tyrus must now retire from wrestling. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Vo8ZrAVCQT

— (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2023