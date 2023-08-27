All In media scrum notes: Orange Cassidy’s opponent, match set for All Out

– And now we know who Orange Cassidy will be facing. This Wednesday it will be Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Cassidy was very casual about it. He says he doesn’t want to wrestle this Wednesday because it hurts. After Alex talks to Cassidy, Cassidy says they gotta stand up and do the thing. After they pose, Cassidy says he’s gonna sit back down. Cassidy gives a condescending “thanks Tony”. Cassidy comes off pretty worried. Cassidy says he pinned Claudio tonight and someone else he wants to pin is Jon Moxley. Cassidy says the winner between he and Penta will defend the title against Jon Moxley at All Out.

– Another match for All Out. It will be Konosuke Takeshita vs Kenny Omega.