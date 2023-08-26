WWE has announced the following additions to the Payback lineup – WWE U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio defends vs. Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes as the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, & LA Knight vs. The Miz. Here is the updated lineup for WWE Payback, scheduled for Saturday 9/2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

–WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs. Austin Theory

–WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

–Steel Cage Match: Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

-LA Knight vs. The Miz

-The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes