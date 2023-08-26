Overnight WWE Smackdown Viewership

SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show saw some last minute changes as the broadcast shifted to focusing on paying tribute to the late Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away on Thursday.

Last night’s show averaged 2.505 million viewers for Hour 1 and Hour 2. The preliminary viewership increased from last week’s show, which drew 2.233 million viewers. The final audience for last week’s broadcast was 2.094 million viewers, largely due to the NFL preseason game coverage and preemptions. SmackDown was also pre-empted in multiple markets this week, so that will likely have an affect on the final numbers.

The overnight rating in the P18-49 key demo was 0.71. That’s up from the 0.53 preliminary rating for last week’s WWE SmackDown. The final rating in the key demo for last week’s show was 0.55. The preliminary rating was the No. 1 rating for primetime broadcast programming on Friday.

