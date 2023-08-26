Chris Jericho attacks Will Ospreay at RevPro event in London

Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at the RevPro event earlier today in London, England, and attacked Will Ospreay, his challenger at tomorrow’s All In.

Ospreay had just defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event of the show when a masked man jumped from behind to attack with several punches. The crowd booed big time and then the mystery man hit a Codebreaker on Ospreay for even more boos.

But when he unmasked to reveal himself as Chris Jericho, the crowd exploded in cheers before quickly turned to boos again.

Jericho then removed his shirt too and started flipping the crowd and hit the Judas Effect on Ospreay to finish him off.

You can watch it below.