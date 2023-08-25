Update on Paul Wight portraying the Captain Insano character in AEW

Paul Wight wrestling as the Captain Insano character was reportedly discussed for AEW All In. Fightful reports that Captain Insano & The Hardys vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh was considered for All In at one point, but it appears the match will not be happening.

The report mentioned that Jeff Hardy is unable to travel into England due to his record in the United States, and there was talk of Singh also having complications but no details were provided.

Wight played the Captain Insano character in Adam Sandler’s 1998 movie Waterboy, and AEW fueled speculation by filing to trademark the name for video game use in July 2021. Wight and Tony Khan went on to tease Captain Insano’s involvement in AEW, with Wight saying the character would just be a fun & bright spot in AEW. but they were working to secure rights to the character, which they finally did thanks to Khan being friends with one of the creators/writers from Waterboy. Wight finally appeared as Captain Insano in The Acclaimed’s music video for “A Hand For A Hand” on the 11/16/2022 Dynamite. Wight recently stated in an interview that he planned to have fun with the character before hanging up the boots for good.

Wight signed with AEW in February 2021, mainly to do commentary. He has only wrestled 4 matches in AEW and has not wrestled since the Dark: Elevation tapings on 3/30/2022, where he defeated local talent Austin Green.