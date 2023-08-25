Tributes for Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt confirmed for WWE Smackdown

WWE just issued the email blast for tonight’s Smackdown in Lexington, KY and confirmed that there will be tributes for Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The email included the following line-

“TONIGHT, WE PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LIVES AND CAREERS OF THE ONE AND ONLY BRAY WYATT AND WWE HALL OF FAMER TERRY FUNK.”

WWE previously announced that Jimmy Uso would address Bloodline issues on tonight’s Smackdown but that segment has been pulled from the WWE website and it was not in the email sent out this evening. WWE still has the following matches listed for tonight- Grayson Waller vs. WWE U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, & IYO SKY defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega.

Rob Fee, who works for WWE as the Director of Longterm Creative, tweeted that tonight’s Smackdown will be “really special.” Fee was responsible for much of the White Rabbit teasers for Wyatt’s 2022 return, and worked with Wyatt on his storylines.

WWE brought Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman to tonight’s Smackdown, according to PWInsider. Strowman is still out after undergoing neck surgery so if he appears it will only be for the tributes, not a match.

An earlier report from BWE said tonight’s “show will go on” but that there will be tributes to Funk and Wyatt, including promos and match types. It was also teased that Wyatt’s lantern “will be shut off forever.”