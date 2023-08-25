RVD says Brock Lesnar is one of Wrestling’s most outstanding individuals

During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

RVD on Brock Lesnar:

“Brock Lesnar is, in my opinion, one of the most outstanding individuals to be in the industry. The fact that he can be the UFC Champion at the same time, and legitimately brag about being the toughest guy in the world … that’s so good for the business. And he’s so good for the business. He’s what a pro wrestler should be — he’s a great amateur wrestler that went pro because he was so damn good.”

On if Lesnar was worthy enough to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak:

“Why not [Lesnar]? and “Who else? … I was shocked at the shock. I couldn’t believe how the boys [in the locker room] turned into little kids … I’m like, ‘Wow, Why did they care so much?’ I couldn’t believe it.”