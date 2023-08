Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

-Jimmy Uso returns and speaks for the first time since brother Jey Uso left WWE

-WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio faces Grayson Waller in a non-title match

-WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Zelina Vega