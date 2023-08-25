LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with graphics in memory of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday, and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. We’re now live from the KFC Yum! Center in Lexington, Kentucky, as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. The graphics for Wyatt and Funk are on the big screen, and the WWE roster is standing on the stage. Former WWE Superstar and Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan is standing next to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Cole, standing at ringside, talks about how we lost two members of the WWE family this week – the one & only Bray Wyatt, and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. Cole says tonight we will honor their lives and legacies. Cole says these two incredible men touched us all with their work, passion and spirit. Cole leads us in a moment of silence and 10 bell salute.

A great video package for Wyatt now plays. We come back to the crowd chanting “thank you, Bray!” as the roster on the stage looks on or joins in. Everyone starts singing “Whole world, in his hands!” now. The lights go low and the camera focuses on Wyatt’s rocking chair, which sits under a spotlight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video showing some of the Twitter tributes to Terry Funk. Cole says Cody Rhodes will be here later tonight to pay tribute to Funk. Cole says both Funk and Bray Wyatt wanted nothing more than to entertain the WWE Universe, so in honor of them, WWE is here tonight to entertain.

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller

We go right to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio for this non-title match. Grayson Waller is out next.

The bell hits and Waller taunts Rey to boos. They lock up and Rey sends Waller to the mat, then mocks him to cheer. Rey with a big right hand but Waller fights back, then applies a headlock. They get up and Waller drops Rey with a shoulder to more boos.

Waller with a headlock takedown as fans chant “Grayson sucks!” now. Rey mounts some offense and climbs Waller in the corner for right hands as fans count along. Waller goes for an Alabama Slam but Rey holds on to the top rope and sends Waller into position for 619. Waller blocks it and back-drops Rey to the apron.

Rey fights and springboards in but Waller knocks him out of mid-air, to the floor. Fans boo as Waller shows off in the ring. Waller goes out but Rey ends up sending him into the barrier. We go to commercial as the referee counts.

Back from the break and Waller drops down to smash Rey in the corner, then drags him out for a 2 count. An aggressive Waller mounts Rey with punches, then yells to the crowd for boos. Waller goes to the middle rope and hits a flying elbow drop for a close 2 count.

Fans rally as Rey fights back but Waller levels him with a kick for 2. Fans chant for Rey now as Waller boots him around. Waller launches Rey into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Waller taunts Rey some more. Rey ends up countering and getting an opening, dazing Waller. Rey goes up top and hits the seated senton, then the big crossbody from up top, but they both land hard. They tangle again and Rey counters a backbreaker with a big tornado DDT. Fans chant “619!” now but Waller shuts him down with a back elbow, and goes on to hit a modified Unprettier.

Rey fights off Waller’s shoulders but Waller drops him with a shot to the back of the neck. Rey with a big counter and a senton. Fans rally as Rey kicks Waller’s knees out and looks to finish him off but the music hits and out comes Austin Theory.

Waller takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Rey up for 2. They go on and collide in mid-air with crossbody attempts. Theory walks down to ringside now, but Santos Escobar runs down and attacks from behind. They fight at ringside but Theory sends Santos into the barrier, then takes out his knees. Rey and Waller are going at it but Rey goes out to check on Santos and confront Theory but Waller decks him from behind, then rolls him in. Waller turns to drop Santos and pose to boos.

Waller goes back in now but Rey decks him and ends up hitting 619. Rey goes to the apron for the splash but Theory grabs his leg. Santos drops Theory with a superkick. Rey then launches himself in from the apron, hitting the big splash on Waller for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Santos joins Rey now for the celebration. Santos puts the WWE United States Title belt around Rey’s waist as Waller and Theory look on.

– We get a look at some of Bray Wyatt’s early promos as the leader of The Wyatt Family. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see various wrestler Twitter tributes to Bray Wyatt. Cole talks about how Wyatt got his start in FCW. Cole says tonight, two of Wyatt’s signature opponents will go at it – LA Knight and Finn Balor. Corey Graves recalls working with Wyatt in FCW, and how he always made everyone smile. Graves says he will never forget Wyatt’s laugh, and he loves him.

– We see how Zelina Vega defeated IYO SKY twice this summer, before she won the WWE Women’s Title. Cole hypes tonight’s title match. We end up going backstage to Kayla Braxton, who is with Damage CTRL now. Bayley insults The LWO and Kayla, and says Vega’s wins over SKY were flukes. Bayley has big praise for SKY before they head out.

WWE Women’s World Title Match: Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY with Bayley and Dakota Kai. Zelina Vega is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video looking at Bray Wyatt’s debut as The Fiend. We go back to the ring and the bell rings as Vega and SKY lock up. They trade holds and counters as Damage CTRL talks some trash.

Vega and SKY both show each other up with counters for a stalemate. They go at it again and Vega gets the upperhand. SKY leans over for advice from Bayley, but Vega attacks. SKY takes control now and hits a powerslam for 2. Vega counters a scoop slam and rolls SKY for 2, then ends up kicking her in the jaw. Vega goes up top but SKY slams her to the mat for 2.

SKY with a Crossface submission now. Fans rally for Vega but SKY shuts her offense down. SKY fights off a Sleeper attempt, but then misses a splash in the corner. Vega mounts offense now, hitting a hammerlock DDT. Vega yells out as fans pop. Vega pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then hits a Meteora from the middle rope for 2. Vega with two more quick pin attempts.