The wrestling world mourns the death of legendary Terry Funk

The wrestling world is in mourning following the death of legend Terry Funk, who passed away yesterday at the age of 79.

Loved and respected by everyone, Funk’s passing has hit hard for those who know and spent time with him in the ring.

WWE, AEW, NWA, Impact Wrestling, New Japan and other major promotions all paid tribute to Funk in posts on social media.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79,” wrote WWE, adding a bio of Funk on their website. “WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW also posted a message writing, “AEW is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Terry Funk,” along with another profile. “AEW sends its deepest condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. His legacy will continue to influence the professional wrestling industry in perpetuity.”

NJPW added, “New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Terry’s family, friends and fans.”

The NWA, where Funk was also successful and a former world champion, wrote, “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk. Our thoughts are with our fellow fans, friends and family as tonight we remember one of the greats. Terry Funk Forever.”

Impact Wrestling wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Terry was one the best and most widely respected wrestlers of all-time, he will be dearly missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his fans, his friends and his family.”

As you can expect, tons of former and current wrestlers also took to social media to pay tribute to Funk.

Dory Funk Jr: “My Brother Terry Funk was all in with life and Loved pro wrestling and his fans- Terry has been Blessed with 2beautiful loving and supportive daughters All my Love to my brother Terry.”

Triple H: “Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans.”

William Regal: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Funk. I knew Terry before I came to the US as he came to Europe. A totally incredible, wonderful and lovely man. I have my own treasured tales of times together. My condolences to Terry’s. Rest well.”

Mick Foley: “Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you.”

Bret Hart: “The wrestling world lost a true legend in the passing of Terry Funk. I met Terry when I was only 14 years old and he, along with his brother Dory and father Dory Sr., was an immense influence on me. One of the greatest in-ring performers who always brought a distinct realism and imagination to the business. He was as famous for his hard bumps as he was for his brawling, but was a true worker and professional. Few did it better, and this is one loss that pro wrestling will mourn for a very long time. To my friend and mentor, I pray a fast trip and soft landing in wrestling heaven. Thank you for all you gave.”

Kevin Owens: “I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think back on that night and shake my head in disbelief at the absolute privilege and incredible luck I had to get to be in there with him. The energy and aura that Terry Funk carried with him into the ring that night is something I had never experienced before and have not experienced since, and I’ve been in there with some pretty crazy names… I’ll never forget it. Terry Funk. Forever.”

Taz: “I’m very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I’ll never forget that!! Words can’t explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many levels.”

Jake Roberts: “Saddened to learn that we lost the great Terry Funk. An unbelievable performer whose passion for our industry was unmatched. Rest in peace, Terry.”

John “Bradshaw” Layfield: “One of the reasons I got in the business was Terry Funk. Love you Texas legend, RIP.”

Nattie: “No matter what generation of wrestling you grew up with, I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about Terry Funk. He was universally respected and loved. Terry knew what was important in this life, the way you treat people. Thinking of Terry and his family tonight.”

Hulk Hogan: “God bless Terry Funk, only love 4U my brother.”

Eric Bischoff: “RIP Terry Funk. One of a kind is an understatement.”

Bully Ray: “There are no words…God Bless Terry Funk.”

Sean Waltman: “10 years ago, Lance Storm & I had a match with Terry Funk & Tommy Dreamer. I vividly remember standing in the ring crying while Terry made his entrance to Desperado by The Eagles. I was so honored to be in that match with Pro Wrestling’s folk hero.”

Dustin Rhodes: “Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy TF”

Mike Tenay: “Terry Funk was everything that’s right about professional wrestling. Everything.”

Lex Luger: “One of a kind. Thank you Terry Funk! You will be greatly missed! Prayers and condolences to his entire family.”