Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 0.45% from last week’s show, which drew 874,000 viewers for Fight for The Fallen.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 422,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 11.64% from last week’s 378,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventeenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. This was the highest key demo viewership since the Blood & Guts episode on July 19. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.45% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 17.06% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 5.88% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the post-House of The Dragon show.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – the go-home Dynamite build for All In, FTW Champion Jack Perry hosting a segment to retire the title (which didn’t happen), Renee Paquette conducting separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, the All In contract signing for IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, The Elite vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns, Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, plus ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defending against The Hardys, which was the main event.