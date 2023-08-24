AEW All In and All Out PPV card updates

Aug 24, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Changes to the Match Card for AEW All In …

AEW World Trios Championship Match: House of Black VS The Acclaimed

Stadium Stampede Match is now 5 VS 5.
Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz
VS Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo

Coffin Match is now Sting & Darby Allin VS Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage.

Two Matches announced for AEW All Out …

Powerhouse Hobbs VS Miro

AEW TNT Championship Match:
Luchasaurus VS Darby Allin

