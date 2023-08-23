WWE announces the NXT Global Heritage Invitational

WWE has an announced the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. It’s essentially a mini version of New Japan’s G1 tournament. The rules are:

-Two groups of four superstars in each

-12 minute time limit

-Pinfall or submission gets 2 points and a draw gets 1

-Winner of Group A faces winner of Group B on September 26th

-Winner of that match faces Noam Dar at NXT No Mercy for the Heritage Cup on September 30th

Participants will be announced later this week and the tournament begins on Tuesday.