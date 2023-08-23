Live coverage of AEW Dynamite

The show kicks off the an “In Memory Of” graphic in honor of the late pro wrestling legend Terry Funk. We then hear the usual “Light the fuse …” theme before shooting live inside Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

The Elite & FTR Brawl With Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita

Excalibur welcomes us to the special Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite, which is the go-home show for ALL IN 2023. We hear the familiar sounds of The Elite’s theme song and out comes the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for Trios action in our opening contest.

The fan-favorites settle into the ring and then their music dies down. The lights in the building go out and then the spotlight shines on the top of the stage for the usual entrance for The Gunns, who are joined by fellow Bullet Club Gold member Juice Robinson.

Colten and Austin Gunn make their way down to the squared circle alongside “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson, but are met half way on the ramp by Nick and Matt Jackson and “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega. The six men brawl it out, with Jackson hitting a big dive through the ropes onto the heels.

We hear the commentators point out that the bell hasn’t sounded to make this match official yet. The referee gets knocked out. Jay White comes out and joins in on the fun. The Gunns beat down The Young Bucks in the ring and connect with their double-team finisher on Nick. They go for it on Matt but he fights back with super kicks.

Jay White hits the ring and connects with his finisher on Matt. Omega hits the ring and White goes for the Bladerunner on him, but he fights back. Colten tries to join in but gets hit with a snap-dragon suplex. Austin goes for a move but Omega takes him out with a snap dragon as well.

“Switchblade” once again hits the ring and starts chopping the p*ss out of Omega, but Omega meets him in the ropes with a big V-Trigger. He does the hand gun salute sign and then goes for another V-Trigger on White, but is met running off the ropes by a lariat from Konosuke Takeshita that turns him inside out.

FTR runs out and helps even things up, beating down The Gunns while everyone else continues to duke it out. Omega and Takeshita are left alone in the ring. Omega hits him with a big knee but Takeshita flees the scene when Omega hoists him up for a One Winged Angel. The opening segment wraps up on that note. No match ever takes place.

Renee Paquette Sits Down With MJF

We shoot backstage and MJF sits down with Renee Paquette to talk about how he’s gonna be “chubbed up” with excitement at Wembley Stadium in London, England to perform in front of over 80,000 fans at ALL IN.

He goes on to talk about how he’s like the 2023 version of the British Bulldog if he were good-looking and a good public speaker. He jokes about buying everyone in the building a pint, but then says he’s gonna make “that mark Tony Khan pay for it.”

MJF jokes about how he’s opening and closing the show, because he’s wrestling twice thanks to Adam Cole. He then mentions how ALL IN doesn’t happen if all of the people that came before him didn’t pave the road. Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, The Rock and others are named specifically by “The Devil.”

Paquette questions the legitimacy of his friendship with Cole. She shows a compilation of footage over the past few weeks of them nearly attacking the other. He admits he’s still learning as he does, he says he’s not working us when he says he’s learning how to be a friend with Adam Cole.

He explains what Cole has taught him, such as the ability to trust and let his guard down. He says Adam is like his brother and sometimes brothers fight. At the end of the day, brothers hug it out. He says they always hug it out. He says he’s our scumbag, not just any scumbag. He asks to go on this journey with him.

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Now we return inside the Gas South Arena where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the ring introduction of one-half of our next match, as Jon Moxley makes his custom entrance through the crowd to the ring. As he does, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Mox has settled in the ring. His music dies down and the familiar sounds of the theme for The Lucha Bros hits. Out comes Rey Fenix accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. Fireworks and pyro erupts as the masked fan-favorite heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fenix charges across the ring and starts blasting Mox with rapid-fire punches. He backs him into the corner and works him over. Mox fights back and the fans break out in dueling “Let’s go Moxley!” and “Let’s go Fenix!” chants.

Fenix dropkicks Mox out of the ring and then hits a wild dive onto him on the floor for a big pop from the Georgia crowd. Mox ends up fighting back and slapping a sleeper hold on him on the floor. He tears and rips at the mask of Fenix as the fans boo him.

Mox blasts Fenix and he takes a scary bump. Abrahantes goes to check on him and then Mox goes back to work on him, slamming him into the barricade — twice. He rolls him back into the ring and follows in after him and continues to go to work on him. The fans start chanting “We want tables!”

We see Mox run over Fenix with a big lariat and then goes for the cover. Fenix kicks out at the count of two. After that, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial as this hard-hitting bout continues.

As we settle in from the break, we see Mox still dominating the action, but Fenix starts to slowly fight back. He lays Mox out and connects with a picture-perfect top-rope frog splash for a super close near fall. The crowd erupts with a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

The two exchange hard overhand chops and stiff forearms back-and-forth for what seems like forever. Mox walks into a super kick. Fenix heads to the top-rope but Mox stops him and climbs up after him. He goes for a super plex but Fenix fights it.

Mox bites his face and then hits an Avalance Death Rider off the top-rope for a super close near fall, which somehow Fenix kicks out of. Mox slaps the bulldog choke on him and Fenix fades. Mox wins.



Winner: Jon Moxley

Santana Returns During Crowbar Attack Of Rey Fenix

After the match, Mox’s fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring with crowbars. Before they can do anything, out comes Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. The crowd pops big for Santana’s return for the first time in over a year.

We see Santana take out Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston. Best Friends come out and runs off the Blackpool Combat Club. We see everyone recovering following the chaos. Fenix is laid out after a crowbar attack from the BCC in the ring. A bunch of people run to the ring to check on Fenix. They stretcher him out.

Eddie Kingston Yells At Renee Paquette

When we return from the break, we see Fenix being put into the back of an ambulance and rushed to the hospital as the commentators talk with their serious voices. Eddie Kingston is shown looking super emotional and then annoyed that a camera is in his face.

Renee Paquette tries to get a word from them. Kingston says you saw what your husband just did. He pushes the mic out of his face and tells her to go away. He says he’ll fix this at Wembley on Sunday.

Sammy Guevara Confronted By Former J.A.S. Members

We shoot to “earlier today” footage of Renee Paquette talking to Sammy Guevara. She brings up being the only one who had his back when the Don Callis Family attacked him.

Before he can talk, up comes Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker asking what the hell he was doing. They remind him that Jericho said yes to joining the Don Callis Family and that only happened because things went south.

Guevara says he’s just being a good friend to Chris like he said he would. They remind him how Jericho can be. They walk off. Garcia hangs around and looks at Guevara super sad. The fans “awwww!” and the segment wraps up.

ALL IN Contract Signing Between Chris Jericho & Will Ospreay

Now we return inside the Gas South Arena where the ring is decked out with a red carpet and table, as it’s time for the ALL IN contract signing between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay.

Out first, introduced by Tony Schiavone in the ring, comes Will Ospreay accompanied by Don Callis. The fans boo as The Don Callis Family duo make their way to the ring for the contract signing.

Tony Schiavone then introduces Chris Jericho and out he comes with Sammy Guevara standing by his side. Callis speaks first and says he threw away 34 years of friendship and chose Ospreay over Jericho. He says Jericho once nearly died in London. He says Ospreay will ensure that happens on Sunday.

Ospreay tells everyone to shut up. Ospreay asks Jericho if he’s taking this match seriously, or if this is a vanity project just so he can say his band performed at Wembley Stadium. He tells Jericho how serious this is to him, noting this match is gonna change his life.

He says the day before ALL IN he’s doing an indy show, just so he can make as much money as possible to support his family. He then looks into the camera and mentions how his contract comes up in six months with NJPW. He says if he beats Jericho at ALL IN, he knows anyone will pay millions and millions to sign him.

He says he’s better than Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Jericho. He touts beating Omega, Kazuchika Okada and eventually Jericho in a small span of time. He signs the contract.

Jericho mentions how years ago everyone, including the “Meltzer’s,” were predicted Ospreay would be in a wheelchair in his 30s like his hero The Dynamite Kid. He reveals he called Ospreay back then and told him to calm down and he’d be the best in the business.

He says he listened to him and now here he is. He says he didn’t need to attack him. This match was supposed to happen at the Tokyo Dome before the lock down. He says ALL IN isn’t a vanity project for him and his band. He says it’s the biggest match of his 30-plus year career.

Jericho says it’s bigger than any WrestleMania. It’s bigger than any Tokyo Dome. It’s the biggest match of his career. He says he’s got to win. He tells him not to make him regret saving him from being in a wheel chair. Ospreay slaps the mic out of his hand. Security has to hold them back.

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Adam Cole

When we return from the break, we see Renee Paquette sitting with Adam Cole for their one-on-one interview ahead of Sunday’s ALL IN. She asks him about his relationship with MJF and shows a video package.

Cole talks about what his friendship with MJF means to him and then they shift the conversation to talk about how he will be opening and closing the show in matches for the ROH Tag-Team titles with MJF and the AEW World title against MJF.

She then brings up Roderick Strong and shows some video highlights of their relationship, including some moments where Cole spoke to Strong about how he’s just playing MJF, as well as near attacks Cole made on MJF behind his back — the same way MJF nearly did the same to him a few times.

Adam gets upset after the video. He stands up and says he’s gonna leave now. He says he can’t understand why it’s so hard to process that there’s no issues with he and MJF. He storms off.

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Now we head back inside the Gas South Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme. Out comes the face-painted fan-favorite accompanied by Nick Wayne. The two head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action.

Their music dies down and now the theme for Shane “Swerve” Strickland hits. Out comes The Mogul Embassy leader accompanied by his tag-team partner AR Fox, as well as Prince Nana. The two head to the ring for what Excalibur calls a “big time grudge match.”

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Darby and Swerve fighting on the floor while AR Fox blasts Wayne with a drop kick in the ring. Swerve bashes Allin into the barricade on the floor.

Fox is still wearing the bloody tank-top that Nick Wayne was wearing when they savagely attacked him at his wrestling school. Fox hits a wild high spot from the ring to the floor and The Mogul Embassy duo continue to beat down Allin and Wayne.