Jim Ross posts a positive health update

Aug 23, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jim Ross has a positive update on his numerous health issues.

The AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer revealed in a new post on X (Twitter) that his MRI came back negative and that he has no cancer in his Tibia. This comes after Ross underwent months of radiation on the area while he continued to work for AEW. He did take a couple of months off after suffering a nasty fall on the premiere weekend of AEW Collision.

