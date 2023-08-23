Gene Snitsky to work MLW TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially revealed that Snisky, also known as former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky, is set to join the lineup for next month’s Fusion TV tapings. This exciting event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3rd, at the renowned 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here is the complete announcement:

Snisky fights Sept 3 in Philly

MLW today announced Snisky will fight at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Fresh off of Davey Boy Smith Jr. winning the Opera Cup promoter Mister Saint Laurent has been making big moves.

Hyping his intentions to launch something called “The World Titan Federation,” Saint Laurent has signed yet another “WTF Superstar®” to his roster in the form of SNISKY… and he is looking for a fight Sunday, September 3rd in Philly at MLW’s big card.

The unglued master of pain is one of MLW’s most feared heavyweights. A walking skyscraper, the wreckage unleashed by the 6’7” behemoth is devastating. Especially for those brave enough to get in the ring with the unhinged powerhouse.

What happens when Saint Laurent and his schemes unite with SNISKY? Find out in Philly.

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com.