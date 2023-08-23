Aron Stevens on Meltzer’s ratings: “What Meltzer thinks the wrestling business is, it is not”

Speaking recently on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Aron Stevens (fka WWE’s Damien Sandow) took issue with the match rating system employed by WON’s Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc). Stevens used examples of matches that haven’t received highest marks to criticize Meltzer’s factors for evaluation, adding his name to the list of industry talents with objections to the subjective nature of comparatively rating wrestling bouts. You can find a highlight from Stevens and watch the complete interview below.

On his own evaluation of Meltzer’s ratings: “What Meltzer thinks the wrestling business is, it is not. He is judging it based on athletic performances and whatever. I mean, to not give [Hulk] Hogan and [The] Rock five stars? Dude, what is wrong with you? Come on, you nitwit. Look, I don’t know him; I’ve never met him. Certainly, I’ve never gotten a five-star match from him. However, I don’t need a five-star rating because I am a star.”