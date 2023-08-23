AEW to tape Dynamite and Collision together tonight for the first time

It’s going to be a busy night for AEW tonight as the company will have a live Dynamite and then Collision tapings, the first time that the two shows will be taped on the same day.

The reason why Collision is taped is because everyone will be moving to the United Kingdom following tonight’s broadcast for All In this weekend so a live Collision could not have taken place on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will be in the house tonight considering certain AEW stars from Dynamite have been banned from being at Collision tapings over the past several weeks at the request of Punk.

If he is, it will be the first time that Punk and The Elite will be in the same arena since June’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.