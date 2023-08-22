LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT HEATWAVE EPISODE

– The 2023 WWE NXT Heatwave special opens up on the USA Network with NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo hanging out at the pool. They hype tonight’s matches, and are joined by male and female friends. The Family ends the segment by toasting to another great summer. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Ilja Dragunov makes his way out. Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Trick Williams comes out next. Fans chant “Whoop that, Trick!” now.

The bell rings and Ilja explodes at Trick. They go at it now. Ilja with big chops as they go from corner to corner. Trick fights back with lefts and rights. They go on and Ilja drops Trick with a big kick.

Ilja takes control and beats Trick around the ring now, chopping and kicking. Trick fights back with big forearms as fans rally. Ilja with a shot to the throat but Trick dropkicks him. Ilja goes for the big rebound lariat but Trick rocks him. They end up on the floor and Ilja hits a big German suplex. Ilja brings it back in and stomps on Trick as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ilja continues to dominate. Trick fights out of a corner but Ilja beats him down with a flurry of offense. Trick grabs him and yells in his face, then unloads with strikes as fans cheer him on. They end up colliding with strikes and both go down. Fans chant “NXT!’ now.

Ilja strikes first as they both get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Trick drops Ilja. Trick boots Ilja while he’s on his knees. Ilja wants more and Trick kicks him again. Ilja takes Trick down and works on the leg now. Trick with a big Flapjack, then a big jumping knee strike to the face for a close 2 count.

Ilja counters a slam with a big DDT, then another DDT to spike Trick into the mat. Trick kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Ilja takes Trick up top. Trick fights back. Trick counters up top and hits a super Uranage but somehow Ilja kicks out. Trick and fans can’t believe it.

Trick waits for Ilja to get up. Ilja catches the spin kick and hits a big German suplex, then a stiff kick. Ilja with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring, then the falling forearm. Trick kicks out and Ilja can’t believe it. Ilja drags Trick over to the corner, then flies off the middle rope with a big falling right hand to get the pin to win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

– After the match, Dragunov stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays while fans give them a standing ovation. Ilja looks down at Trick trying to get up, and nods at him in a show of respect.

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer approaches Tyler Bate backstage. Bate mentions how Dabba-Kato put a hurting on him last week, but he’s stretching the pain out. They talk about tonight’s Heritage Cup match and Bate agrees to have Frazer’s back and go with him to ringside. Frazer promises Bate will be the first to get a title shot after tonight. Bate is all for he and Frazer taking out Meta-Four tonight.

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

We go back to the ring and out comes Ivy Nile. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage warming up. Mustafa Ali interrupts and wishes them good luck tonight… he hopes Mysterio breaks a leg so he can leave NXT and we can have a real North American Champion. Dominik doesn’t care about NXT, only his Mami. They have some more words until Ali leaves. We go back to the ring and out comes The Schism – Ava with Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid and their masked followers. This is Ava’s TV singles debut.

The bell rings and Nile goes down first as The Schism’s followers taunt her. Ava counters an attempt and slams Nile twice. Ava with shots in the corner now to keep Nile down.

Ava with a backbreaker for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Nile dodges a shot and unloads with punches and kicks now. Ava with a Scorpion kick for another close 2 count. Ava rag-dolls Nile now, slamming her face into the mat and then choking her on the middle rope while The Schism taunts her.

Ava with a running kick to the face to keep control. Ava looks to follow up but Nile counters and applies the Diamond Chain Lock Dragon Sleeper from out of nowhere and Ava quickly taps out for the finish.

Winner: Ivy Nile

– After the match, Nile stands tall as the music hits. She holds Ava in the hold as The Schism and their followers hit the apron. Nile drops Ava and starts fighting The Schism’s followers, hitting strikes and a German suplex. Two of the masked followers pull Ava to safety as some fans chant for The Creed Brothers.

– Wes Lee is backstage when Ilja Dragunov walks in. Dragunov is feeling good now that Trick Williams is no longer an issue, and now nothing is in the way of his destiny. Ilja goes on but Lee interrupts and says Ilja knows he will be the new NXT Champion after tonight. Lee says this title that Dragunov wants so badly will be on his shoulder. Lee goes on about how he made his own destiny. Lee can see he will have to go against The Mad Dragon soon, but as the NXT Champion, and he looks forward to it. Lee walks off.

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

We go back to the ring and Meta-Four is out – Noam Dar with Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer is also out, with Tyler Bate to be his corner-man. The announcers show us the British Rounds Rules.

The bell rings and Dar locks up with Frazer, taking him down by his arm. They tangle and then break, and talk some trash as fans rally. Dar takes control and drops Frazer for a quick pin attempt. Frazer counters with a headlock takedown now. More back and forth for a quick stalemate now.

Dar slaps Frazer but Frazer drops him. Frazer is scrambling for the pin but Dar rolls around to avoid him. The timer goes off to end the first round. They head to their corners as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bate is down at ringside while officials and Frazer tend to him. We see how Dabba-Kato came down and slammed Bate on the apron during the break. The match is at 0-1 with Dar up. The bell rings to kick off round three as Dar attacks the distracted Frazer, who watches officials help Bate to the back.

More back and forth now. Frazer lands hard on the apron, then Dar hits a draping DDT for a 2 count. Dar kicks Frazer while he’s down, then works him around the ring with uppercuts while talking trash. Dar dominates but Frazer tries to mount offense. Frazer breaks a hold by sending Dar to the floor, then flying out and bringing him back in. Frazer unloads and hits a standing Shooting Star Press but Dar kicks out. Dar avoids Frazer as the bell hits.

Frazer is hit with a cheap shot as the round ends. The fourth round begins as Frazer attacks. Frazer ends up catching Dar in a powerslam for 2. Dar avoids a Phoenix Splash but Frazer comes right back with a close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the round is almost over as Frazer flies off the top to take down Mensah and Dar on the floor. Lash holds Frazer’s leg as he brings it back in and Dar kicks out. The round ends but not before Frazer hit the Final Cut for a pin.

The bell hits for the fifth round as we’re at 1-1 now. They go at it and trade big strikes. Dar drops Frazer and shows off some but Frazer rocks him. Dar kicks the knee out and goes up top but lands hard on his leg. Frazer kicks the knee and nails another big kick. They tangle and Dar applies a knee bar but Frazer hangs on.

The hold is finally broken. Frazer drops Dar and goes up top, but has to kick Dar away, then kick Mensah off the apron. Dar dodges the Phoenix Splash, and Frazer lands hard. Dar hits the Nova Roller for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Noam Dar