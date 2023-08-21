LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at what happened with The Judgment Day last week. We’re now live on the USA Network as Michael Cole welcomes us to the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn to a big pop from his fellow Quebecers. Zayn hits the ring to a loud “Sami!” chant now as the music stops and he takes it all in. The “Ole!” chants start up now and go on for a minute or two as Sami looks around, then gets fired up and bounces around the ring as the crowd goes wild and starts another “Sami!” chant.

Sami goes to speak but he busts out in laughter as the “Ole!” chants start back up. Sami is wide open now as he welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW. Before he can go on, the music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The heels hit the apron and stare Sami down. He says before they do what they’re about to do…. he then asks them something in French, and the crowd pop. Sami then asks if they really thought he would come alone. The music hits and out comes another Quebecer to a huge pop – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

Owens rushes down the ramp and takes out Mysterio at ringside first. Balor is charging Sami in the ring but Owens trips him, pulls him to the floor and sends him into the barrier. Ripley faces off with Owens at ringside now. Priest tries to chokeslam Sami in the ring but he escapes. Owens ends up coming into the ring and dropping Priest with a Stunner to a big pop. The Judgment Day regroups at ringside as Sami and Owens stand tall together.

Fans continue to go wild for the two locals in the ring. They now chant “Kevin Owens!” as The Judgment Day looks on from ringside. Owens says it’s been far too long since he had a match on RAW… so how about he and Zayn against any two from The Judgment Day. Owens also says something in French and the crowd pops big. The Judgment Day seethes at ringside as Owens’ music hits and he stands tall with Zayn.

– Cole and Barrett hype tonight’s show.

The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They hit the ring and dance around as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers tout the WrestleMania 40 ticket sales. We go back to the ring and out first comes Matt Riddle for hit team. Drew McIntyre is out next as we see how the GlasBros tag team formed last week. Drew hits the corner to pose as pyro goes off. Riddle and Woods start off as both teams look to win and secure a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Woods and Riddle lock up, then break. Woods yells about how Riddle and Drew aren’t a real tag team, but Riddle yells back and says yes they are. They go at it again with Woods taking Riddle to their corner.

The New Day ends up double teaming Riddle in their corner but he hangs in there. Riddle fights back and in comes McIntyre. Drew and Kofi go at it now. Drew with a big throw across the ring. Woods runs in but he also gets tossed, sending both to the floor to regroup.

Riddle comes in and he’s ready to start celebrating with Drew, but Drew grabs him for a belly-to-belly throw. Drew then launches Riddle over the top rope, to the floor to take The New Day back down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi covers Riddle for 2. Kofi grounds Riddle now. Fans rally and Riddle fights for the tag but Kofi leg sweeps him. The New Day with more double teaming. Woods drops a big leg on Riddle for 2. Woods grounds Riddle by the arm again as fans rally. Riddle fights up and unloads with strikes but misses the enziguri.

Woods with a big sliding DDT, then Kofi tags in and flies off the top with a splash to the spine for 2. Kofi locks Riddle up and stops a tag as fans boo. Kofi drops Riddle again. Kofi goes up top but Riddle meets him in mid-air with a big flash knee to the nose. Woods tags in and stops Riddle from tagging just in time. Woods is up top but Riddle unloads with strikes. Riddle climbs up and hits a Fisherman’s superplex. Drew is fired up for the tag now as fans pop.

Riddle and Woods both slowly crawl to their corners. Riddle kicks Woods away as Erik runs down from out of nowhere and knocks Drew off the apron. Riddle looks to tag out but he’s confused as Drew is no longer there. Kofi tags in and drops Riddle with Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the bell, Erik and Ivar hit the ring and attack GlasBros and The New Day. The Viking Raiders destroy both tag teams as Valhalla jumps around. McIntyre ends up dropping Erik with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Ivar boots Drew but Drew comes back with a big Spinebuster. Drew then kicks Ivar off the apron to send him to the floor with Erik. Drew’s music starts up as he and Riddle stand tall. We go to replays. Riddle and McIntyre yell out at The Viking Raiders to end the segment.

– Jackie Redmond is backstage with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. She asks JD if his presence has caused issues within The Judgment Day. JD says he hopes not because he’s known Finn his whole life… they are like brothers and he wants nothing but the best, and hopes this all makes The Judgment Day stronger. Finn accuses Jackie of stirring the pot and says he will have none of it. Finn says they beat Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes last week thanks to JD, so if anything… WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley walks up and tells Finn they need to go discuss who will be in tonight’s tag team main event. JD looks to follow but Ripley tells him this is Judgment Day business. JD looks on as they walk off.

– Back from the break and we get a new video promo from Shayna Baszler. She says you are what you do, not what you say you’ll do. She’s watched these frail toy soldiers pose as opposition for too long, and now they’ve got her in a vendetta kind of mood. Baszler says they don’t understand… she’s not here to be a hero, she’s here to set it all on fire, and their only hope is to survive. Let the world burn, she says.

– We see what happened last week between Imperium and Alpha Academy. We cut to a promo cut by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER earlier today. He says the world will witness the glory of the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time tonight. He says Chad Gable thinks time is The Ring General’s enemy, but time is his friend because with every day that passes adds to his legacy. GUNTHER respects Gable’s accomplishments but says Gable will not make a name at his expense, and his little fairy-tale story will end tonight. Byron Saxton is with Alpha Academy now. He asks Gable if he has any comments before the biggest match of his career. Otis speaks up and talks about how Gable helped him at the low point of his career, so tonight is his golden opportunity. Maxxine Dupri says she never saw herself as an in-ring performer but Gable made it possible. She says Gable has been working on this for 10 years and if anyone can do the impossible, it’s Gable. Gable says there’s only one thing to say now… thank you!

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Chad Gable vs. GUNTHER (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes Chad Gable by himself. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole hypes John Cena’s upcoming return. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER by himself. Samantha Irvin does formal ring introductions.

Fans do dueling chants as they lock up. GUNTHER with a big chop. GUNTHER ends up taking Gable down and working on his arm. Gable tries to fight up and out but he gets put back down by his arm. Gable wrestles his way out and looks to mount a comeback but GUNTHER just tosses him to the floor, then poses to boos. Gable makes it back in at the 6 count but GUNTHER immediately chops him down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER goes back out at the 6 count, decking Gable to keep him out there. GUNTHER drops Gable over the barrier. Gable makes it back in at 9 but GUNTHER is frustrated.

GUNTHER drives Gable back down for 2, then whips him into the turnbuckles and talks some trash to boos. He goes to whip Gable back across the ring but Gable collapses. GUNTHER is all smiles. GUNTHER smacks and boots Gable around now while he’s down. Gable fights back with kicks to the face while up top. GUNTHER fights but Gable applies an arm bar submission on the ropes.

GUNTHER comes right back and turns Gable inside out as he flies off the top, then nails a big lariat for 2. GUNTHER eats a dropkick but comes right back with a lariat for 2. GUNTHER is frustrated now. Gable decks GUNTHER for a close 2 count, but GUNTHER quickly catches him in a Sleeper hold. Gable powers up with GUNTHER on his back but the champ hits him in the back of the head. They trade shots now but GUNTHER applies another Sleeper.

Gable breaks it with a big back suplex and they’re both down now. They slowly get up and fight it out. Gable with a big Dragon Screw leg whip into an ankle lock submission. GUNTHER yells out as fans go wild. The champ finally breaks out and rocks Gable. Gable takes GUNTHER down and mounts him with lefts and rights.

Gable manages to hit a big German suplex with a bridge for a big pop but GUNTHER barely kicks out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Gable goes up top, facing the crowd, to hit the moonsault, but GUNTHER shoves him to the floor and he hits hard. Fans chant for Gable.

GUNTHER goes out and unloads on Gable while yelling at him as the referee continues counting. GUNTHER misses and hits the ring post. Gable then sends GUNTHER into the timekeeper’s area. Gable rushes back into the ring just in time as the referee makes the 10 count.

Winner by Count Out: Chad Gable

– After the bell, Gable’s music hits as everyone goes wild for him and he begins celebrating. GUNTHER throws a fit at ringside, tearing the top off the announce table as Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci come down. Irvin then announces that GUNTHER is still the champion, but Gable is fired up. Gable yells that he is not done with GUNTHER and the title is coming to him soon.

– The Judgment Day is backstage trying to decide the team for tonight’s main event. Rhea Ripley asks who the team is and Finn Balor thinks it should be he and Dominik Mysterio. Priest says he and Dominik should team since he’s Senor Money In the Bank and Dominik holds NXT gold. Priest asks Ripley what she thinks, but she has to deal with Candice LeRae tonight so she tells them to figure it out before she gets back or she will make the team.

– Still to come, Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he said to Seth Rollins last week.