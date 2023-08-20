Updated Lineup For AEW All In

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, here is the updated lineup for All In next weekend at Wembley Stadium.

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker

* “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs Samoa Joe

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

* Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy & Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & 3 TBD

* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita

* Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & MJF (ZERO HOUR)