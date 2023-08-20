Spoilers: ROH TV taping results from Lexington, KY

Several matches for upcoming ROH TV episodes were taped on Saturday at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, after the live AEW Collision. These spoilers should air on the August 24 and August 31 ROH TV episodes, along with some matches that were taped this past Wednesday in Nashville, and those spoilers can can be seen at this link. Below are spoilers from last night in Lexington, courtesy of Danny Keeton:

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over Metalik

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz defeated The Renegade Twins

* Cole Karter defeated a local enhancement talent. Maria Kanellis accompanied Karter

* Kiera Hogan defeated Lady Frost

* Angelico and Serpentico defeated Turbo Floyd and Turbo Magnum

* JD Drake, Anthony Henry and Lee Moriarty defeated three local enhancement talents

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Leila Grey

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy retained over Action Andretti, Lee Johnson and Darius Martin