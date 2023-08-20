Spoilers: AEW Rampage spoilers for August 25th

After the August 19th 2023 edition of AEW Collision, matches were taped for the August 25th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Nick Zablocki…

* Johnny TV is on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

* AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defeated Gravity with a suplex into a sit-out powerbomb.

* Orange Cassidy successful defends the International title aganist Aaron Solo with Cameron.

* Serpentico got a win over Truth Magnum with Turbo.

* Luchasaurus w/ no TNT title over a local talent.

* Saraya and Toni Storm w/ Ruby Soho over Britt Baker D.M.D and Hikaru Shida.