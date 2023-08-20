Speculation on Edge’s future, Molly Holly running in the New York City Marathon

Aug 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– What is next for Edge?

– Former WWE’s Molly Holly will be running in the New York City Marathon to raise money for cancer research. So far she has raised over $5,000 of her $6,000 goal.

