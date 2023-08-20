Speculation on Edge’s future, Molly Holly running in the New York City Marathon

– What is next for Edge?

Asked if anything changed post show regarding the status of Edge going forward. Source said he hasn’t signed a new deal as of now and the feeling among creative and others is that of unknown. The ball is truly in his court. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 19, 2023

– Former WWE’s Molly Holly will be running in the New York City Marathon to raise money for cancer research. So far she has raised over $5,000 of her $6,000 goal.